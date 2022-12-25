Overview

Dr. Sheridan Lam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lombard, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Lam works at Lam/Ahmad in Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Herpetic Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.