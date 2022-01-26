See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sarasota, FL
Dr. Sheri Weinstein, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Sheri Weinstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Weinstein works at Sarasota Wellness and Internal Medicine in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Sarasota Wellness & Medical
    2650 Bahia Vista St Ste 102, Sarasota, FL 34239 (941) 366-4422

  Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Osteomalacia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Management
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nutritional Deficiency
Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
Rosacea
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stye
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 26, 2022
    I rang in the new year with my husband; but the week before Christmas, that celebration was looking doubtful. Out of the blue, he came down with a sudden, serious illness and it wasn’t long before I realized he needed medical intervention. Dr Weinstein saw him immediately, diagnosed him quickly and was very decisive in her treatment plan. She knew exactly what to do for him and made it possible for me to treat him at home with her guidance and vigilance. If I needed to call her, she always answered. When I texted, she replied. She checked in and monitored his progress every step of the way. I have always trusted Dr Weinstein with our care. I have complete faith in her and trust her every recommendation. I’ve learned, however, that when it matters most, I can trust her with our very lives. I will always be thankful for her professionalism, intelligence, knowledge and compassion. She was a blessing to us both and my husband is healthy today because of her!
    Vicki Kitchner — Jan 26, 2022
    About Dr. Sheri Weinstein, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1881686822
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Miami/Jackson
    • Jackson Meml Hosp
    • University of Miami School of Medicine
