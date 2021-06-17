Dr. Sheri Swader, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Swader, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheri Swader, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boaz, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with South Georgia Medical Center.
Dr. Swader works at
Locations
Medical Centers Urology Clinic2525 US Highway 431 Ste 260, Boaz, AL 35957 Directions (256) 840-4855
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I love how she explains my situation and gives options
About Dr. Sheri Swader, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1194706911
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Neurology
