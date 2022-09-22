Dr. Plaisted has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheri Plaisted, MD
Overview
Dr. Sheri Plaisted, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Carmel Valley Medical Office3851 SHAW RIDGE RD, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (833) 574-2273
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate care, great communication and really took her time with my daughter. She follows up when she said she would, and has been a wonderful pediatrician. Thankful we found her.
About Dr. Sheri Plaisted, MD
- Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1154765436
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Pediatrics
Dr. Plaisted has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Plaisted. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plaisted.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plaisted, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plaisted appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.