Dr. Sheri Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sheri Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sheri Morris, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
-
1
Hvmg Pulmonology701 Broad St Ste 411, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (724) 773-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Intergroup
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
Miss Sherri did my surgery and I really love this lady she’s very nice pretty and very professional I would highly recommend her to anyone
About Dr. Sheri Morris, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386658201
Education & Certifications
- University New Mexico Hlth Scis Ctr
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morris speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.