Dr. Sheri Mitchell, MD

Pediatrics
5 (35)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sheri Mitchell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1213 Hermann Dr Ste 670, Houston, TX 77004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 528-8991
  2. 2
    Texas Childrens Pediatric Associates
    1919 S Braeswood Blvd Fl 5, Houston, TX 77030
  3. 3
    Texas Children's Pediatrics - East
    12620 Woodforest Blvd Ste 150, Houston, TX 77015

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Otitis Media
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 18, 2017
    I just LOVE Dr. Mitchell. Dr. Mitchell has been our pediatrician for 7 years now and was there the day of the birth of my daughter and two years later with our twins. She is very caring, precise and nurturing. She doesn't rush through your appointment and answers all your questions. Her staff is friendly and knowledgeable and I highly recommend Dr. Mitchell and her practice.
    Monica Bazile-Turknett in Houston, TX — May 18, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sheri Mitchell, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780775072
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

