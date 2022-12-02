Overview

Dr. Sheri Hsu, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at Desert Rheumatology Clinic in La Quinta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.