Overview

Dr. Sheri Dewan, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Dewan works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.