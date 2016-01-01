Overview

Dr. Sherene Nagarajah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Milpitas, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Nagarajah works at Concentra Urgent Care in Milpitas, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.