Dr. Shereene Idriss, MD

Dermatology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Shereene Idriss, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.

Dr. Idriss works at Wexler Dermatology in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wexler Dermatology PC
    145 E 32nd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 684-2626
    Union Square Laser Dermatology
    19 Union Sq W Fl 5, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 376-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Jul 29, 2021
    She is so attentive, kind and honest
    About Dr. Shereene Idriss, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295969624
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts New England Medical Center
    • Lemuel Shattuck Hospital
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shereene Idriss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idriss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Idriss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Idriss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Idriss works at Wexler Dermatology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Idriss’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Idriss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idriss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idriss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idriss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

