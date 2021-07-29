Dr. Shereene Idriss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idriss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shereene Idriss, MD
Dr. Shereene Idriss, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI.
Wexler Dermatology PC145 E 32nd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10016 (212) 684-2626
Union Square Laser Dermatology19 Union Sq W Fl 5, New York, NY 10003 (973) 376-8500
Amerihealth
Anthem
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
She is so attentive, kind and honest
About Dr. Shereene Idriss, MD
Dermatology
14 years of experience
English
NPI: 1295969624
Tufts New England Medical Center
Lemuel Shattuck Hospital
G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Dermatology
Dr. Idriss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Idriss accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Idriss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Idriss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
