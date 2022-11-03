Dr. Shereen Timani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shereen Timani, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shereen Timani, MD is a Dermatologist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from American University of Beirut and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Timani works at
Johns Creek Dermatology6300 Hospital Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 771-6591
Springs Dermatology - MD6400 Blue Stone Rd Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (470) 769-9400
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Glad I found this practice when I did. Great people and very effective treatment.
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1851505077
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- American University of Beirut
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
