Dr. Sheree Nwanegwo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center.



Dr. Nwanegwo works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.