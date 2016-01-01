Dr. Shequori Clyde, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shequori Clyde, DMD
Overview
Dr. Shequori Clyde, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Birmingham, AL.
Dr. Clyde works at
Locations
Birmingham Eastern Family Dental Care
524 Red Lane Rd Ste F, Birmingham, AL 35215
(205) 206-0096
- Ameritas
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shequori Clyde, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1447874292
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clyde accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Clyde has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clyde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.