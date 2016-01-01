See All Psychiatrists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Shephali Patel, MD

Psychiatry
2 (4)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shephali Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BJ Med College and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago, Humboldt Park Health and Thorek Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Community Mental Health Services in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Mental Health Services
    4755 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL 60640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 989-9868
  2. 2
    Andres O. Botuyan Md. Sc
    1044 N Mozart St Ste 505, Chicago, IL 60622 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 645-0393

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center Chicago
  • Humboldt Park Health
  • Thorek Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
Nondependent Opioid Abuse
Schizophrenia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Suicidal Ideation
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
Delusional Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Homicidal Ideation
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Conduct Disorder
Conversion Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Impulse Control Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychosis
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pipefitters
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Shephali Patel, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati
    • 1063592095
    Education & Certifications

    • Chicago Medical School
    • BJ Med College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shephali Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Community Mental Health Services in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

