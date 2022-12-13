See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Shepard Weiner, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shepard Weiner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Weiner works at CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center
    173 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Angina
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Sarcoidosis
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Throat Pain
Tilt Table Testing
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Treadmill Stress Test
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Blood Pressure Management
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Disease
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Cardiovascular Intervention
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Cholesterol Management
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Health Risk Assessment
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Heart Valve Diseases
Hernia
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Medication Management
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Supraventricular T
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Wonderful Dr.! Extremely knowledgeable about cardiomyopathy, Explains everything in easy-to-understand terms, very kind, answers phone calls immediately.
    Debbie V. — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Shepard Weiner, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841234838
    Education & Certifications

    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    • NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia University Medical Center
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shepard Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiner works at CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Weiner’s profile.

    Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

