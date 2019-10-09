Dr. Shennen Mao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shennen Mao, MD
Dr. Shennen Mao, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128
Dr. Mao performed a liver transplant on me in February 2019 at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville Florida. She saved my life when I suffered 2 cardiac arrests during the surgery. I thank her more than I can say for giving me a second chance of life!
- Transplant Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1922230713
- Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- General Surgery
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
