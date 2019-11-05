Overview

Dr. Shenita White, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Morehouse Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.



Dr. White works at Chattahoochee Plastic Surgery in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.