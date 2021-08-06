Overview

Dr. Shenin Sachedina, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Sachedina works at Central Florida Breast Center, PA in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.