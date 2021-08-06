Dr. Shenin Sachedina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachedina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shenin Sachedina, DO
Overview
Dr. Shenin Sachedina, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Sachedina works at
Locations
-
1
Central Florida Breast Center2200 Glenwood Dr Ste 201, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 740-5127Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Management
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sachedina?
I have been going to Dr. Sacedina's office for several years (extremely dense breast tissue) which makes diagnostics a nightmare. She and her staff have been nothing but nice and supportive. Finding out more family history she highly recommended genetic testing. I am so thankful she did, we are now onto preventative maintenance for several gene mutations that can cause cancer and I have been diagnosed with Lynch Syndrome. I would have never known until it was probably too late. I am now taking care of everything I need to so I can stay healthy and not undergo Chemo or Radiation if I can avoid it with the treatment plans I make with all my new friendly doctors.
About Dr. Shenin Sachedina, DO
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1437194545
Education & Certifications
- Botsford Hospital
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Aurora College
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachedina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sachedina accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachedina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachedina works at
Dr. Sachedina has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachedina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sachedina speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachedina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachedina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachedina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachedina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.