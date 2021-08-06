See All General Surgeons in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Shenin Sachedina, DO

General Surgery
3.3 (41)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shenin Sachedina, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Sachedina works at Central Florida Breast Center, PA in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Lump along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Central Florida Breast Center
    2200 Glenwood Dr Ste 201, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 740-5127
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammogram Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammography Requiring Surgery Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
BRCA1 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
BRCA2 Gene Mutation Carrier Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Constipation Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Mammography Services Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Management
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 06, 2021
    I have been going to Dr. Sacedina's office for several years (extremely dense breast tissue) which makes diagnostics a nightmare. She and her staff have been nothing but nice and supportive. Finding out more family history she highly recommended genetic testing. I am so thankful she did, we are now onto preventative maintenance for several gene mutations that can cause cancer and I have been diagnosed with Lynch Syndrome. I would have never known until it was probably too late. I am now taking care of everything I need to so I can stay healthy and not undergo Chemo or Radiation if I can avoid it with the treatment plans I make with all my new friendly doctors.
    — Aug 06, 2021
    About Dr. Shenin Sachedina, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1437194545
    Education & Certifications

    • Botsford Hospital
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    • Aurora College
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shenin Sachedina, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sachedina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sachedina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachedina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachedina works at Central Florida Breast Center, PA in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sachedina’s profile.

    Dr. Sachedina has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Breast Lump, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sachedina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachedina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachedina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachedina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachedina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

