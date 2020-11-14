See All Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sheng-Han Kuo, MD

Neurology
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sheng-Han Kuo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Kuo works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
    CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York
710 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test

Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Relaxants Chevron Icon
Neuro Interventions Chevron Icon
Neuroimaging Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vytra Health Plans

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 14, 2020
    DrKuo is a genius, also research scientist and b St neurologist in New York City
    Maria Theresa Bruni — Nov 14, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Sheng-Han Kuo, MD
    About Dr. Sheng-Han Kuo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427200195
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / NATIONAL TAIWAN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sheng-Han Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kuo works at CUIMC/Neurological Institute of New York in New York, NY.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

