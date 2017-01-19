Overview

Dr. Shenbagavalli Palaniswamy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Dr M.G.R. University / Coimbatore Medical College and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Palaniswamy works at Loredo Hand Care Institute in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.