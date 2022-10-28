Overview

Dr. Robert Viney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Viney works at Midland Surgical Associates in Midland, TX with other offices in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Hidradenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.