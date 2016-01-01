See All Hematologists in New Brunswick, NJ
Hematology
Overview

Dr. Shelonitda Rose, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Dr. Rose works at Rutgers - Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers-rwjuh
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (848) 275-5851

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Shelonitda Rose, MD

  • Hematology
  • English, Tamil
  • 1588736631
Education & Certifications

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Maryland General Hospital|Queens Hospital Center
  • Madurai Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shelonitda Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rose works at Rutgers - Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Rose’s profile.

Dr. Rose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.