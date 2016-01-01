Overview

Dr. Shelly Shi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Shi works at Dr. Shelly Xiaoping Shi, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.