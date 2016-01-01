See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Shelly Shi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shelly Shi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Shi works at Dr. Shelly Xiaoping Shi, MD in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Shelly Xiaoping Shi, MD
    185 Canal St Frnt 4 Ste 405, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 388-2792

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pap Smear
Throat Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Pap Smear
Throat Pain
Advance Directive End of Life Planning

Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shelly Shi, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1992721104
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shelly Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shi works at Dr. Shelly Xiaoping Shi, MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shi’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

