Dr. Shelly Shi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Shi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelly Shi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Shi works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Shelly Xiaoping Shi, MD185 Canal St Frnt 4 Ste 405, New York, NY 10013 Directions (917) 388-2792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shi?
About Dr. Shelly Shi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1992721104
Education & Certifications
- PEKING SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shi works at
Dr. Shi speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.