Overview

Dr. Shelly Self, DMD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School Of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Self works at Poulsbo Kids & Family dentistry in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

