See All Pediatric Dentists in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Shelly Self, DMD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shelly Self, DMD

Pediatric Dentistry
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shelly Self, DMD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School Of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Self works at Poulsbo Kids & Family dentistry in Poulsbo, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main office
    19255 Powder Hill Pl NE Ste 200, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Self?

Sep 19, 2016
Dr. Self is professional, kind and excellent with children. She has a warm personality and cares deeply that you and your child have a good experience with her and her staff. We are very happy with Dr. Self.
Tova G in Bainbridge Island, WA — Sep 19, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Shelly Self, DMD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shelly Self, DMD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Self to family and friends

Dr. Self's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Self

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shelly Self, DMD.

About Dr. Shelly Self, DMD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Dentistry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1336280957
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Louis Stokes VA Medical Center|University Of Nevada School Of Dental Medicine Pediatric Residency
Residency
Medical Education
  • Case Western Reserve School Of Dental Medicine
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shelly Self, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Self has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Self works at Poulsbo Kids & Family dentistry in Poulsbo, WA. View the full address on Dr. Self’s profile.

Dr. Self speaks Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Self. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Self, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Self appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.