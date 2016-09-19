Dr. Shelly Self, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Self is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Self, DMD
Overview
Dr. Shelly Self, DMD is a Pediatric Dentistry Practitioner in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Pediatric Dentistry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve School Of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Dr. Self works at
Locations
-
1
Main office19255 Powder Hill Pl NE Ste 200, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Self?
Dr. Self is professional, kind and excellent with children. She has a warm personality and cares deeply that you and your child have a good experience with her and her staff. We are very happy with Dr. Self.
About Dr. Shelly Self, DMD
- Pediatric Dentistry
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Italian and Spanish
- Female
- 1336280957
Education & Certifications
- Louis Stokes VA Medical Center|University Of Nevada School Of Dental Medicine Pediatric Residency
- Case Western Reserve School Of Dental Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Self has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Self using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Self has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Self works at
Dr. Self speaks Hebrew, Italian and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Self. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Self.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Self, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Self appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.