Dr. Shelly Rivas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Rivas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelly Rivas, MD is a dermatologist in Vestal, NY. She currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Rivas is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
-
1
Ascension Lourdes Vestal Medical Center3101 Shippers Rd, Vestal, NY 13850 Directions (607) 251-2100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Shelly Rivas, MD
- Dermatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1477999886
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Rivas?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivas has seen patients for Ringworm, Hair Loss and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.