Dr. Shelly Rishty, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelly Rishty, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Rutgers-rwjuh125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-9727
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rishty?
She treated my dad after he was hospitalized. She contacted me personally to discuss his tests and recommendations. She discovered a life threatening condition that none of the other doctors found. I would definitely recommend her.
About Dr. Shelly Rishty, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1053678672
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rishty has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rishty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rishty.
