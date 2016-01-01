Dr. Shelly Ozark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Ozark, MD
Overview
Dr. Shelly Ozark, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shelly Ozark, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1891956884
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
