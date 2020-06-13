Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menolascino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD
Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Midwest Center Oriental Medicine
Shelly Menolascino MD LLC, 37 Washington Sq W Apt 1D, New York, NY 10011, (212) 647-9187
NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Aetna
Cigna
EmblemHealth
Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Oxford Health Plans
UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been Dr. Menolascino's patient for almost 20 years now. She has honestly saved my life. She's an astute, empathetic physician. Those with stubborn and critical forms of mental illness such as myself need smart and nimble treatment plans. Dr. Menolascino is the rare doctor who provides that sort of treatment while also understanding her patients are individuals -- not just appointments to fill her calendar. As for TMS -- it was added to my treatment plan a few years ago after a terrible resurgence of my depression. It has been a miracle. And I've been grateful for the knowledge and the kind and personal approach the personnel in the office provide.
English
NPI: 1821043118
Midwest Center Oriental Medicine
Saint Vincent's Hospital
University Wisc Med School
- Psychiatry
Dr. Menolascino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menolascino accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menolascino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Menolascino works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Menolascino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menolascino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.