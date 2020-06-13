See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Midwest Center Oriental Medicine

Dr. Menolascino works at Shelly Menolascino MD LLC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
Dr. Anthonette Sparman, MD
10 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
8 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
Dr. Todd Mekles, MD
10 (163)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Shelly Menolascino MD LLC
    37 Washington Sq W Apt 1D, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 647-9187

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Function Testing
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Function Testing
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Menolascino?

    Jun 13, 2020
    I have been Dr. Menolascino's patient for almost 20 years now. She has honestly saved my life. She's an astute, empathetic physician. Those with stubborn and critical forms of mental illness such as myself need smart and nimble treatment plans. Dr. Menolascino is the rare doctor who provides that sort of treatment while also understanding her patients are individuals -- not just appointments to fill her calendar. As for TMS -- it was added to my treatment plan a few years ago after a terrible resurgence of my depression. It has been a miracle. And I've been grateful for the knowledge and the kind and personal approach the personnel in the office provide.
    Ann — Jun 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Menolascino to family and friends

    Dr. Menolascino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Menolascino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD.

    About Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821043118
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Midwest Center Oriental Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Saint Vincent's Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Wisc Med School
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menolascino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menolascino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menolascino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menolascino works at Shelly Menolascino MD LLC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Menolascino’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Menolascino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menolascino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menolascino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menolascino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shelly Menolascino, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.