Dr. Shelly McQuone, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shelly McQuone, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley, Olean General Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and West Penn Hospital.
Keystone Physical Therapy1099 Ohio River Blvd, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 621-2656
- 2 4815 Liberty Ave Ste 443, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 621-2656
Diet At Work LLC1050 Bower Hill Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 668-3395
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Beaver
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
- Olean General Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- West Penn Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. McQuone performed a pretty complex sinus surgery on me and, for almost 2 years after, shepherded me through the mitigation of a relentless bacteria called pseudomonas aeruginosa. Her expertise and attentiveness has been exemplary. I'm so fortunate that she was available when I was in an acute stage because her surgical skill is top-notch.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1184620494
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. McQuone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McQuone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McQuone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McQuone has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McQuone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. McQuone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQuone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McQuone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McQuone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.