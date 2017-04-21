Overview

Dr. Shelly McNair, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. McNair works at Southwest Children's Center in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.