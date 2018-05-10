Dr. Shelly Ludwig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ludwig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Ludwig, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shelly Ludwig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.
Dr. Ludwig works at
Mid State Gastroenterology, LLC800 W Main St Ste 111, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 800-8950Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Centrastate Medical Center
Good involved caring doctor. Nurses are nice too but the main secretary who greets you and answers the phone is the most vile obnoxious rudest person ever
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801860937
- Wadsworth VA Hosp/UCLA
- Los Angeles Co Harbor
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Ludwig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ludwig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ludwig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ludwig has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ludwig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ludwig speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ludwig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ludwig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ludwig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ludwig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.