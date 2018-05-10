Overview

Dr. Shelly Ludwig, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center.



Dr. Ludwig works at Mid State Gastroenterology, LLC, Freehold, NJ in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Familial Adenomatous Polyposis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.