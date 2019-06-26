Dr. Shelly Leeds-Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leeds-Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Leeds-Richter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelly Leeds-Richter, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Leeds-Richter works at
Locations
1
Woman's Health Sugar Land15890 Southwest Fwy Ste 400, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 347-4099Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
OBGYN Medical Center Associates7900 Fannin St Ste 4000, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 347-4097Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
West Houston Orthopedics1330 Kingwood Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (713) 347-4096Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Woman's Health Heights4720 Washington Ave Ste A, Houston, TX 77007 Directions (713) 347-4098Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife has been seeing Dr. Shelly Leeds-Richter and I have been at 90% of all appointments, including yearly checkups, pregnancy and any other female needs provided by an OBGYN. She is by far the best doctor for this and has the most incredible bedside manner. She was there for the good times and the bad times and always felt like she was part of the family. I, as a husband, would HIGHLY suggest this doctor and my wife feels the same way. Excellent at surgery, excellent knowledge and able to keep a smile on your face through any situation you are facing. Love Love Love this doctor!
About Dr. Shelly Leeds-Richter, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1861494171
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leeds-Richter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leeds-Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leeds-Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leeds-Richter has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Cervical Polyps and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leeds-Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leeds-Richter speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeds-Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeds-Richter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leeds-Richter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leeds-Richter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.