Overview

Dr. Shelly Jain, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine.



Dr. Jain works at OSU Havener Eye Institute in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.