Dr. Shelly Im, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Im works at INOVA DIABETES CENTER FAIR OAKS in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.