Overview

Dr. Shelly Hook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital.



Dr. Hook works at Grace Clinic in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cervicitis and Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.