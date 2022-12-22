Dr. Shelly Heidelbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heidelbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Heidelbaugh, MD
Dr. Shelly Heidelbaugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Utsw Cardiology Clinical Center Park Cities8611 Hillcrest Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75225 Directions (214) 692-3150
General Internal Medicine At Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Las Colinas701 Tuscan Dr Ste 210, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 964-0600
UT Southwestern Medical Center5939 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 8, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-8600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She is the most concerned physician I have ever had an appt.:30 with. I have come in contact with others who also go to her and we all have the same opinions. She always listens and addresses all concerns. I am a retired RN and I can tell the difference between a doctor who is only doing a job and one who is concerned about their patients. My only concern is she works too much. I have gotten replies from her late at night also around 2 am. She is so busy I am concerned she is not taking care of herself. She will be transferring to the Frisco location and this makes me upset she won't be at the Park Cities Clinic. But if I don't like the new PCP I will drive to the Frisco Clinic to see her.
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Heidelbaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heidelbaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heidelbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Heidelbaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heidelbaugh.
