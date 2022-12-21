Dr. Shelly Friedman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Friedman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Friedman, DO
Overview
Dr. Shelly Friedman, DO is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Dr. Friedman works at
Locations
Scottsdale Institute for Cosmetic Dermatology8700 E Via de Ventura Ste 130, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 970-0300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shelly Friedman, DO
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1699982611
Education & Certifications
- POH Medical Center
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Friedman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Friedman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
266 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedman.
