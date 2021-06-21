Overview

Dr. Shelly Dunmyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.



Dr. Dunmyer works at Medical Home Primary Care Center in Zanesville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.