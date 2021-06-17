Dr. Shelly Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelly Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Shelly Agarwal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tinley Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
Duly Health and Care17495 La Grange Rd, Tinley Park, IL 60487 Directions (708) 226-7000
DuPage Medical Group - Official2320 High St, Blue Island, IL 60406 Directions (888) 693-6437
Duly Health and Care1890 Silver Cross Blvd, New Lenox, IL 60451 Directions (630) 469-9200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Agarwal was an amazing Dr. my wife went to here while pregnant with our 3rd child and she loved her. She was extremely nice, patient with questions and you can tell she actually cares about all of her patients. My wife had a ruff child birth and if it wasn’t for Dr. Agarwal I don’t think I would have my wife with me here today she’s truly one of the best. I don’t trust doctors. We recently moved south and we trust her so much we drove 8 hours for a procedure my wife needed just to see her. Good honest doctors are hard to find.
About Dr. Shelly Agarwal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225284078
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.