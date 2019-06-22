Dr. Shellie Usami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shellie Usami, MD
Dr. Shellie Usami, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Pediatrics Associates Inc1010 S King St Ste 701, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 596-2266
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I never feel rushed and Dr. Usami takes a lot of time to sit and discuss any concerns I have regarding my child (and doesn’t make me feel embarrassed to ask questions when I am over-the-top and being too analytical) . She is professional, and her staff are very kind. I always leave her office with a warm feeling of trustworthiness and compassion from all.
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1023180403
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Usami has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Usami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usami.
