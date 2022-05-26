See All Podiatrists in Fayetteville, NC
Dr. Shelli Brewington, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Shelli Brewington, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. 

Dr. Brewington works at Cape Fear Valley Podiatry in Fayetteville, NC with other offices in Lumberton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Fear Valley Podiatry
    1738 Metromedical Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 484-4191
  2. 2
    Mission Foot & Ankle
    4140 Fayetteville Rd Ste A, Lumberton, NC 28358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 280-9970
  3. 3
    Laboratory Corp of America Holdings
    4850 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 738-4811
  4. 4
    Southeastern Regional Medical Center
    300 W 27th St, Lumberton, NC 28358 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 671-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeastern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Denise Y — May 26, 2022
    About Dr. Shelli Brewington, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518147339
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shelli Brewington, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brewington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brewington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brewington has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewington.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

