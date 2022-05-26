Dr. Shelli Brewington, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brewington is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelli Brewington, DPM
Overview
Dr. Shelli Brewington, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC.
Dr. Brewington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cape Fear Valley Podiatry1738 Metromedical Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 484-4191
-
2
Mission Foot & Ankle4140 Fayetteville Rd Ste A, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (910) 280-9970
-
3
Laboratory Corp of America Holdings4850 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (910) 738-4811
-
4
Southeastern Regional Medical Center300 W 27th St, Lumberton, NC 28358 Directions (910) 671-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeastern Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brewington?
Dr. Brewington was EXCELLENT! I have visited 2 prior doctors and the interaction with both was rushed and the feeling of compassion was not there. Dr. Brewington came in, introduce herself and listen to me, gave me her feedback. Dr. Brewington examine me, talked to me and explained in details her diagnosis, and what I need to do. Thank you so much.
About Dr. Shelli Brewington, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1518147339
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brewington has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brewington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brewington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brewington works at
Dr. Brewington has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brewington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Brewington. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brewington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brewington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brewington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.