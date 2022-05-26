Overview

Dr. Shelli Brewington, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fayetteville, NC.



Dr. Brewington works at Cape Fear Valley Podiatry in Fayetteville, NC with other offices in Lumberton, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Heel Spur and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.