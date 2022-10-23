Dr. Stiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelley Stiner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelley Stiner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They graduated from Pikeville College School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Pikeville, Ky and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Stiner works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network Madison Family Medicine747 E County Line Rd Ste D, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 888-9669
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Stiner?
Dr Stiner is compassionate, caring and thorough. She spends quality time with her patients. She is knowledgeable and does not give up on helping you find a remedy to your health issues. She is a great listener. She helped me get off a medication that I was addicted to which drastically changed my life for the better. She always asks if there is anything else she can do for you.
About Dr. Shelley Stiner, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1104095033
Education & Certifications
- Community Health Network, Indianapolis, In
- Pikeville College School Of Osteopathic Medicine, Pikeville, Ky
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stiner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stiner works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.