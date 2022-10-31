Overview

Dr. Shelley Singh, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.