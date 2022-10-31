See All Rheumatologists in Delray Beach, FL
Dr. Shelley Singh, DO

Rheumatology
5 (25)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shelley Singh, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine
    14610 S Military Trl Ste G3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 819-3100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Limb Pain
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Dr. Singh is an outstanding physician! When I started seeing her four years ago my hands were extremely painful as a result of misdiagnosis and a poor treatment plan. Dr Singh listened to me, changed my diagnosis and medications. She truly gave me back the active life I so missed. I will also add that her staff is excellent from her assistant Sandi to the entire infusion staff!
    Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Shelley Singh, DO

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750702171
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Hosp U Miami
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shelley Singh, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh works at The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine in Delray Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Singh’s profile.

    Dr. Singh has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

