Dr. Shelley Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Shelley Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shelley Schmidt, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
Spectrum Health4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Butterworth Pediatric Clinics330 Barclay Ave NE Ste 102, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is an excellent physician. She talks to you and answers all my questions.
About Dr. Shelley Schmidt, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schmidt using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.