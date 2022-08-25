Dr. Shelley Sapick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Sapick, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Oakland Macomb OBGYN PC1701 South Blvd E Ste 200, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 997-5805
Oakland Macomb OBGYN36555 26 Mile Rd Ste 2000, Lenox, MI 48048 Directions (248) 997-5805
Oakland Macomb Obstetrics & Gynecology, P.C.4550 Investment Dr Ste 200, Troy, MI 48098 Directions (248) 997-5805
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a good experience. I was pleased that Dr. Sapick had gone over my medical history before coming in to my room to see me. Many doctors don't take the time to do so. She was able to answer my questions. She has been my doctor for several years and will continue seeing her when needed.
About Dr. Shelley Sapick, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
