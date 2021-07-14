See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in San Mateo, CA
Dr. Shelley Salpeter, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Dr. Shelley Salpeter, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Salpeter works at Mission Hospice & Home Care Inc. in San Mateo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Mission Hospice & Home Care Inc.
    Mission Hospice & Home Care Inc.
    1670 S Amphlett Blvd Ste 300, San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 554-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Frailty Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jul 14, 2021
    My husband and I think she is the best doctor we have ever had!
    Lea Stublarec — Jul 14, 2021
    About Dr. Shelley Salpeter, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770688848
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco
    Internship
    • New England Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
