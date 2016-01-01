Overview

Dr. Shelley Saber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Yale New Haven Hospital



Dr. Saber works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - OB/GYN in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.