Dr. Shelley Rinker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Rinker works at Novant Health Harborside Pediatrics in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.