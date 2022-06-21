Dr. Shelley Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shelley Ray, MD
Overview
Dr. Shelley Ray, MD is a Dermatologist in Oxford, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ray works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Skin Care Specialists1419 Hamric Dr E Ste 101, Oxford, AL 36203 Directions (256) 935-1362
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ray?
I have used Dr. Ray for several years now. She and her staff are very knowledgeable and professional. I have had many skin cancers and Dr. Ray and her team have found them quickly and taken Care of the situation. I trust them completely.
About Dr. Shelley Ray, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1447259643
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray works at
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.