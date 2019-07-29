See All Pediatricians in Memphis, TN
Dr. Shelley Ost, MD

Pediatrics
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shelley Ost, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Ost works at LE BONHEUR CHILDRENS MED CTR in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
    848 Adams Ave, Memphis, TN 38103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 870-5570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jul 29, 2019
    After a bad experience, it was refreshing to meet Dr Ost and her assistant. They were very efficient and thorough. Dr Ost listened to my complaints and made informed decisions and referrals after careful evaluation. Dr Ost also gave me support literature to help improve my condition. I left more informed and armed with recommendations to improve my overall health. Thank you Dr Ost and staff! MJ
    MJ — Jul 29, 2019
    About Dr. Shelley Ost, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588862445
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shelley Ost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ost works at LE BONHEUR CHILDRENS MED CTR in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Ost’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ost. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

